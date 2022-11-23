Dr. Michael Otremba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otremba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Otremba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Otremba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
1
Newton Office2000 Washington St Ste 668, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 630-1699
2
Mass Eye & Ear Wellesley65 Walnut St Ste 590, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 630-1699
3
Crma-kumar246 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (617) 630-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very kind and personable. He’s also very knowledgeable and took the time to ensure that I understood my thyroid issue and treatment. He also went above and beyond by listening to another issue I have with slight hearing loss and he did a thorough exam and correctly diagnosed me with TMJ issues and explained how to get relief. No other dr had been able to correctly diagnose my hearing and jaw pain before. I’m so grateful to have such an awesome dr and highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Michael Otremba, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992141808
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
