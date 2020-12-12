Dr. Otoole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Otoole, DPM
Dr. Michael Otoole, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redding, CA.
Michael L O'toole DPM2701 Old Eureka Way Ste Ga, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-7070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. O'toole always goes above and beyond what is expected. His knowledge allows him to provide the best solution for my issues with my feet.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861438582
Dr. Otoole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otoole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otoole has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otoole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Otoole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otoole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otoole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otoole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.