Dr. Michael Oswald, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Oswald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylva, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Oswald works at Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva in Sylva, NC with other offices in Franklin, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Presbyopia and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva
    1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2172
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin
    95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2171
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monovision Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    My cataract surgery was wonderful. My sight is now 20/20. Everything went as it should and I would recommend Dr. Oswald to anyone who needs a good ophthalmologist.
    Nettie A. — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Oswald, MD
    About Dr. Michael Oswald, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720073224
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital|University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Oswald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oswald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oswald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oswald has seen patients for Farsightedness, Presbyopia and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oswald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oswald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oswald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

