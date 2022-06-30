Overview

Dr. Michael Oswald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylva, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Oswald works at Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva in Sylva, NC with other offices in Franklin, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Presbyopia and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.