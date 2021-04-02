Overview

Dr. Michael Osten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from Chicago Med School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Osten works at AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine Schaumburg in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.