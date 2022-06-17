Dr. Michael Ostempowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostempowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ostempowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ostempowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Ostempowski works at
Locations
-
1
Excelsior Orthopaedics3925 Sheridan Dr Ste 100, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
-
2
Hamburg Office4855 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 204-1101
-
3
Orchard Park260 Red Tail Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 250-9999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostempowski?
I am very happy with Dr. Ostempowski and his staff. I could not walk from the pain. He guided me through every step from shots to recovery. I am playing golf now and I do all my own landscaping. I could not be happier with my improved lifestyle.
About Dr. Michael Ostempowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447262209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Hospital of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Canisius College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostempowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostempowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostempowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostempowski works at
Dr. Ostempowski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostempowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostempowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostempowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostempowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostempowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.