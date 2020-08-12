See All Urologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Michael Ost, MD

Urology
3.5 (10)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Ost, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Ost works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-2706
    Upp Pediatrics Nephrology Lab
    1 Childrens Hospital Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-7932
    Upmc Magee-womens Hospital
    300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-2089

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Polyuria
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Genitourinary Cancers
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hydrocele (Pediatric)
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric)
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Hernia
Pediatric Kidney Stones
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pelvic Abscess
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Surgical Procedures
Testicular Atrophy
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Diseases
Ureterscopies
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Dr Ost treated me for a congenital urinary tract issue that i was born with and leads to many complications up to and including kidney failure. His straight forward no nonsense approach saved my life and kidneys as he had unique insight and experience to provide an alternative therapy to constant antibiotic use, which lead me to antibiotic resistance in my body. As a result I have been UTI free for over a decade with NO renal degradation in that time. Considering other skilled physicians predictions of dialysis in my future I have surpassed the age when that was believed to be my health path outcome. Dr Ost is a very matter of fact physician with a great emphasis on science and frankly a really smart man. Keep in mind while you speak he is a superhuman computer solving your problem in real time. I have found him to be compassionate and caring for all issues even including health costs when there is an insurance conflict. Again he always puts the patient first.
    About Dr. Michael Ost, MD

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306912746
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • University of Michigan
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ost has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

