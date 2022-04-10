Overview

Dr. Michael Osman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION



Dr. Osman works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Sterling, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.