Dr. Michael Osetinsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Osetinsky works at North West Washington Eye Spec in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.