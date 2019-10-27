Dr. Michael Osetinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osetinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Osetinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Osetinsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Locations
Northwest Washington Eye Specialists1724 W Marine View Dr Ste 130, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 252-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My original retina specialist closed his practice and recommended Dr. Osetinsky as a replacement. I have been twice now, I like the location as it is much easier to get too than driving from central Snohomish county to downtown Seattle and he is very through
About Dr. Michael Osetinsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osetinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osetinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osetinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osetinsky has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osetinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osetinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osetinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osetinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osetinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.