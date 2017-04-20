Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Osborne, MD
Dr. Michael Osborne, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Michael Osborne MD6778 Executive Oak Ln, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 805-2514
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great listener! Very perceptive and gentle. Very wise for a young man!
About Dr. Michael Osborne, MD
- 18 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
