Dr. Michael Osborne, MD
Dr. Michael Osborne, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Allergy Asthma Immunology OR PC5440 SW Westgate Dr Ste 220, Portland, OR 97221 Directions (503) 292-7577
Dr. Osborne is a great doctor. Both my boys have allergies and asthma, he was super informative and helped my kids feel normal again.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
