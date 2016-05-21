Overview

Dr. Michael Osayamen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital.



Dr. Osayamen works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Huntingdon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.