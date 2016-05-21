Dr. Michael Osayamen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osayamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Osayamen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Osayamen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital.
Dr. Osayamen works at
Locations
-
1
The Jackson Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0340
-
2
Jackson Clinic PA of Huntingdonthe20719 Main St E, Huntingdon, TN 38344 Directions (731) 986-2056
-
3
West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Jackson616 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0347
-
4
West Tennessee Kidney Specialists Access Center213 Sterling Farm Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 422-0481
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
- West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved my life. No regrets
About Dr. Michael Osayamen, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346218070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
