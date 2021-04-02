Dr. Michael Orzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Orzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Orzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Orzo works at
Locations
Integrated Pain Solutions Incorporated6397 Emerald Pkwy Ste 100, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 777-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orzo was pleasant, knowledgeable and thorough. He spent over an hour diagnosing my condition and describing my options. I was impressed by the doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Orzo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orzo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orzo has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Orzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.