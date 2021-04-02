Overview

Dr. Michael Orzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Orzo works at Interventional Pain Management Specialists in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.