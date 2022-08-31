See All Plastic Surgeons in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Michael Orseck, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Orseck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Orseck works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 250, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-6717
  2. 2
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Five Forks
    2801 Woodruff Rd # 202, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 849-9330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Orseck, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952326365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Orseck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orseck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orseck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orseck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orseck has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orseck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Orseck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orseck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orseck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orseck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

