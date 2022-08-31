Overview

Dr. Michael Orseck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Orseck works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.