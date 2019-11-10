See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Canton, OH
Addiction Psychiatry
18 years of experience

Dr. Michael Oros, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.

Dr. Oros works at Zaidi & Associates in Canton, OH with other offices in Alliance, OH and North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 120, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 452-7694
    1652 S Union Ave, Alliance, OH 44601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 913-7109
    Allied Healthcare
    9701 Cleveland Ave NW Ste 150, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 913-7109

Opioid Withdrawal
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AultCare Insurance Company
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • SummaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 10, 2019
    Excellent Dr. Very thorough even with 8 years clean he still pee tests me every visit. I like that. Also the first Dr to make an honest effort to treat my ADHD. TrIed several non stimulant meds over several months. None worked out but I appreciated how hard he worked for me. Probably only criticism is he seems to be an hour behind. Now that I expect it it doesn’t bother me. He’s worth the wait. He is nothing like many of the other physicians in this line of work.
    Derek Guay — Nov 10, 2019
    Dr. Michael Oros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Oros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Oros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

