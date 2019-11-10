Dr. Michael Oros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Oros, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.
Dr. Oros works at
Locations
-
1
Moved to North Canton as of January 20162600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 120, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 452-7694
-
2
Moved to North Canton as of January 20161652 S Union Ave, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 913-7109
-
3
Allied Healthcare9701 Cleveland Ave NW Ste 150, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 913-7109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Very thorough even with 8 years clean he still pee tests me every visit. I like that. Also the first Dr to make an honest effort to treat my ADHD. TrIed several non stimulant meds over several months. None worked out but I appreciated how hard he worked for me. Probably only criticism is he seems to be an hour behind. Now that I expect it it doesn’t bother me. He’s worth the wait. He is nothing like many of the other physicians in this line of work.
About Dr. Michael Oros, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720278914
Education & Certifications
- Neocom
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
