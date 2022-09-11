Dr. Michael Orlando, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Orlando, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Orlando, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Orlando works at
Locations
-
1
Smiles at Hunters Creek13651 Hunters Oak Dr Ste 105A, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 863-0310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Front and Back office staff are all friendly, efficient and polite. Dr. Orlando is friendly, professional and walked this dentist phobic scaredy cat through her visit fantastically. Will be using them for all of my families dental needs.
About Dr. Michael Orlando, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1174557870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orlando has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlando accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orlando using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orlando works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlando.
