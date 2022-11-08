Overview

Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. O'Reilly works at Women's Health Center PC in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.