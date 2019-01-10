Overview

Dr. Michael Opalak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Opalak works at INTERNAL MEDICINE & INFECTIOUS DISEASES ASSOCIATES in Stratford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.