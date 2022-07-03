See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Michael Omidi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (173)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Omidi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.

Dr. Omidi works at Alessi Institute in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Triangle Medical Plaza
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 281-0155
  2. 2
    Joseph John Hmd
    9400 Brighton Way Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 281-0155
  3. 3
    Orange Grove Surgery Center LLC
    1980 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 766-8710
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
  • West Covina Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (168)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2022
    I had a rhinoplasty with Dr. Michael Omidi. It's everything I expected. My nose turned out better than I expected. My breathing has improved. Love
    Catherine — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Omidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376697599
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Childrens Hospital, University Of Miami
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Omidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Omidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

