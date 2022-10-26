See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Overview

Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. O'Malley works at UPMC SHADYSIDE MEDICAL CENTER in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Reconstruction
    5200 Centre Ave Ste 415, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 802-4139
  2. 2
    Harry Rubash MD
    3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc East
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 26, 2022
    I had a partial knee replacement about 3 years ago. The entire process was fantastic. Dr O'Malley was excellent. He listens to me, he explains everything, he ensures all questions are answered. After surgery I did have a numb spot on the side of my patella. It took about 2 years, but I did get the feeling back. I would recommend Dr O'Malley.
    — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1396976247
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley works at UPMC SHADYSIDE MEDICAL CENTER in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. O'Malley’s profile.

    Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

