Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. O'Malley works at
Locations
Joint Reconstruction5200 Centre Ave Ste 415, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 802-4139
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Upmc East
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a partial knee replacement about 3 years ago. The entire process was fantastic. Dr O'Malley was excellent. He listens to me, he explains everything, he ensures all questions are answered. After surgery I did have a numb spot on the side of my patella. It took about 2 years, but I did get the feeling back. I would recommend Dr O'Malley.
About Dr. Michael O'Malley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396976247
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Malley accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Malley works at
Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.