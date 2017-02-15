See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Oliver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Oliver works at Mark W Nelson MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark W Nelson MD
    3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78218 (210) 646-0133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Memory Evaluation
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Wada Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Seizure Disorders
Syncope
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 15, 2017
    My experience with Dr. Oliver was unlike any I have had previously. He was truly caring, and looked at my condition in depth without considering time constraints or practicalities that would interfere with giving his best attention to his patient. He not only was able to astutely diagnose my actual problem, which had never been done before in spite of extensive medical appointments with other doctors in various specialties, but he was able to treat it effectively. Superb!
    About Dr. Michael Oliver, MD

    Medical Education

    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver works at Mark W Nelson MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Oliver's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

