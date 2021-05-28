Dr. Michael Oldenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oldenburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Oldenburg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Oldenburg works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 405-1414
-
2
Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building853 S Main St Ste A, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 405-1414
-
3
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 496-4700
-
4
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 405-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oldenburg?
Dr Oldenburg was very good at explaining results in terms I could understand.Also,after vist reviews were very thorough and understandable.
About Dr. Michael Oldenburg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1770847683
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
- Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oldenburg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oldenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oldenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oldenburg works at
Dr. Oldenburg has seen patients for Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oldenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oldenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oldenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.