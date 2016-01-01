Overview

Dr. Michael O Keefe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.



Dr. O Keefe works at Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.