Dr. Michael O Keefe, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael O Keefe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.
Locations
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Morgantown2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-8802Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael O Keefe, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Keefe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Keefe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Keefe.
