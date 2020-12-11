Overview

Dr. Michael Ohebshalom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ohebshalom works at Progressive Urology in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.