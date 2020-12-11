Dr. Michael Ohebshalom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohebshalom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ohebshalom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ohebshalom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dimitri N Kessaris MD PC315 E Shore Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 487-5577
Progressive Urology Group6902 Austin St Ste 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4443
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful, attentive, and caring! Excellent Doctor. He takes time to answer questions and make patient feel confident that he is in great hands. always returns calls and addresses emergencies.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Urology
