Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with UCLA - University of California Los Angeles

Dr. O'Hanlan works at Arthritis Associates of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Locations

    Michael O'Hanlan MD CHTD
    Michael O'Hanlan MD CHTD
8905 S Pecos Rd Ste 23A, Henderson, NV 89074
(928) 704-5400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test

Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis Screening
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Goodpasture's Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 19, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. O'Hanlan for over a year. He diagnosed my RA immediately and has helped me manage it. It took months to originally get in to see him, but now when I get to the office I get in quickly. They are all very knowledgeable, friendly and caring.
    — Nov 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD
    About Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700993771
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA - University of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hahnemann Medical College & Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hanlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Hanlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Hanlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Hanlan works at Arthritis Associates of Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. O'Hanlan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hanlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hanlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hanlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hanlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

