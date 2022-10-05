Overview

Dr. Michael Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Daniel D Witheiler MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.