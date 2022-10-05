Dr. Michael Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-2076Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
I had met with five surgeons before I accepted Dr. Michael C Oh of Richardson, Texas to perform a laminectomy operation on my spine. One of the surgeons said I would have to have pins and screws attached to my spine and I would need four months in rehab and it would take 1 1/2 years for total recovery. Another surgeon sent me 29 pages of paperwork to read and fill out before we even met. Thanks to Dr. Michael C Oh, I was hospitalized for two days, rehab for two days and when I returned home I was TOTALLY independent and pain free from the minute I woke up after the operation (I am 74) Thank heaves, I did not give up when I was in pain while researching to find the right surgeon. In addition, Dr Oh's anesthesiologist gave me the confidence to proceed with the operation without fear. Methodist Hospital was immaculate and the staff was superb!!
About Dr. Michael Oh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437487188
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.