Dr. Michael Oehler, MD
Dr. Michael Oehler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Spring Valley Family Practice229 Longtown Rd, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 419-4949
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I am 42 years old and when is was younger I had many injuries and now that I am older my health has gotten really bad. I have seen many doctors and their nurses. Dr. Oehler had had a kind nurse who made me feel very comfortable and relaxed. I actually enjoyed talking with her especially after waiting no more than 5 minutes for her to call me to the back. After she left I waited a shocking 8 minutes or less for the doctor to walk in. When Dr. Oehler walked in I met a very kind doctor who spent an extended amount of time asking me about what I needed help with. I have never met a doctor who cared so much about helping me. He wanted to hear what I had to say and wanted to make sure I understood him. I had an amazing experience with this doctor. For the first time in a long time I left the doctors office happy. I cant honestly speak about is knowledge of medicine because it was my first appointment but as a man he was incredibly caring. I definitely would recommend Dr. Oehler.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891285482
- Family Practice
