Overview

Dr. Michael Oefelein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Oefelein works at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital EMR in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.