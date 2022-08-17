Dr. Michael O Dell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Dell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael O Dell, MD
Dr. Michael O Dell, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Had a follow up appointment with Dr. O’Dell. The appointment went very well. All of my questions were answered. My issues were evaluated and taken care of.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538256607
- National Rehabilitation Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- South Bend Memorial Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
