Dr. Michael O Dell, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael O Dell, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. O Dell works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Brain Injury
Coccygeal Pain
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Had a follow up appointment with Dr. O’Dell. The appointment went very well. All of my questions were answered. My issues were evaluated and taken care of.
    Anne — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michael O Dell, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538256607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Rehabilitation Hospital
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • South Bend Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O Dell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Dell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O Dell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O Dell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O Dell works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. O Dell’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. O Dell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Dell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Dell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Dell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

