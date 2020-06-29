Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Locations
East Bay Sports Medicine1800 Sutter St Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 691-0500Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 4 knee procedures, performed by dr. Oberlander (2, lft meniscus, 2, right.)He is a very personable, easy to talk with, and in each instance he made sure I understood, how they would be done, possible complications, and explained what the goal of each was. I never had a moment of anxiety, or doubt. I would reccomend him to anyone, with orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063525244
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
