Dr. Oats Michael, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oats Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Quest Diagnostics186 Jones Rd, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (800) 635-0489
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Cape Cod Eye Surgery and Laser Center282 Route 130, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (508) 833-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr oats has always been very professional, operated on my wife and couldn’t be more pleased
About Dr. Oats Michael, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
