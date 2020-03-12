See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (65)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Nusbaum works at Steven Hertz M.D., LLC in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Clifton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mcrc Physical Therapy LLC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 998-9833
    Nusbaum Medical Centers
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 160, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Obesity Treatment Centers of NJ
    95 Madison Ave Ste A06, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 998-9833
    Obesity Treatment Centers of NJ Clifton
    999 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 998-9833
    Metabolic Medicine & Weight Control Center
    435 South St Ste 330B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 998-9833

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Constipation
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Constipation

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 12, 2020
    I had bariatric surgery in 2014...dr nussbaum is THE BEST!!!! Anytime someone speaks to me about weight loss surgert i ALWAYS recommend him. I wouldnt trade him in for anything
    — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1265460554
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey City Medical Center
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Washington & Jefferson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nusbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nusbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nusbaum speaks Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Nusbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nusbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nusbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

