Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Nusbaum works at Steven Hertz M.D., LLC in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Clifton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.