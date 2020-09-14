Dr. Nunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Nunn, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Nunn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nunn works at
Locations
Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center750 MCCARTHY BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-6636
- 2 1315 S Glenburnie Rd Ste 19, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-6636
Ratings & Reviews
Moving here a couple years ago, I have seen 2 other doctors in new Bern before finding dr Nunn. The compassion and understanding are second to none. He’s a gentle and kind soul! His knowledge is vast, not just my immediate issues but anything else that arises. Critics about the office size, be glad it’s not reflected in your charges! Maybe think about bigger picture. Just a thought.
About Dr. Michael Nunn, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunn works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunn.
