Dr. Michael Nunez, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nunez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 850-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been my Dr for 25 years and he is my favorite .. he’s extremely intelligent but so personable you feel like he’s a friend who truly cares about you and truly wants to help you in any way possible. You never feel as though he’s just rushing you along. He genuinely takes whatever time is needed and listens intently with kindness and compassion. I wish the best for him as he always gives his best to his patients
About Dr. Michael Nunez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
