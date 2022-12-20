See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Michael Nuara, MD

Craniofacial Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Nuara, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Nuara works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 341-0895
    Facial Plastic Surgery
    1201 Terry Ave # 99, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 341-0158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2022
    It's been over a year since Dr. Nuara performed my surgery. I had a lower face lift and a laser skin treatment. Dr. Nuara made me feel so comfortable -- he was very informative about my choices and the results I could expect (I am in my 70s). The staff was also very supportive and the recovery was just as expected. I am so pleased I finally decided to get the surgery, because the results are amazing.
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Nuara, MD

    Specialties
    • Craniofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942498357
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nuara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nuara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nuara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nuara works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Nuara’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

