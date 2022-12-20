Dr. Michael Nuara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nuara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Nuara, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 341-0895
-
2
Facial Plastic Surgery1201 Terry Ave # 99, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 341-0158
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuara?
It's been over a year since Dr. Nuara performed my surgery. I had a lower face lift and a laser skin treatment. Dr. Nuara made me feel so comfortable -- he was very informative about my choices and the results I could expect (I am in my 70s). The staff was also very supportive and the recovery was just as expected. I am so pleased I finally decided to get the surgery, because the results are amazing.
About Dr. Michael Nuara, MD
- Craniofacial Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942498357
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Utah Hospital
- UCSF Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Boston Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.