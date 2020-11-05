Overview

Dr. Michael Novak, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Fairview Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Novak works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Youngstown, OH, Fairview Park, OH, Akron, OH, Westlake, OH, Mentor, OH, Warren, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.