Overview

Dr. Michael Norton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Norton works at Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.