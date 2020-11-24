Dr. Norris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Norris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Norris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Norris works at
Locations
Florida Center for Foot and Ankle Disorders LLC150 NW 168th St Ste 303, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (786) 298-5861
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 892-7959
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience overall.
About Dr. Michael Norris, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1730533720
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
Dr. Norris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
