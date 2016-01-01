Overview

Dr. Michael Norris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Norris works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.