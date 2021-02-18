Overview

Dr. Michael Norris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Norris works at Coast Urological Medical Group, Inc., Los Alamitos, CA in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.