Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Norman, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Norman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. Norman works at
Locations
Janardhana R Kolavala A Professional Corporation18523 Corwin Rd Ste E, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Bear Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, thorough exam, closely listened to my needs and professionally addressed each of them. I highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Norman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912978123
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Norman works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.