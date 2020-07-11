Dr. Michael Nordstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nordstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nordstrom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Nordstrom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Otolaryngology4600 W Loomis Rd Ste 201, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 281-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nordstrom?
He fixed my septum in 2010. I live in AZ now, and my ENT is seriously impressed with the work Dr. Nordstrom did.
About Dr. Michael Nordstrom, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376554832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nordstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nordstrom works at
Dr. Nordstrom has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nordstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.