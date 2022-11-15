Dr. Michael Noorily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Noorily, MD
Dr. Michael Noorily, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Surgical Associates of Macomb43331 COMMONS DR, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-5410
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
Cardiovascular Clinical Assoc, PC15520 19 Mile Rd Ste 400, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Dr. Noorily save my life 15 years ago. Since then no other doctor is allowed to touch my abdomen. He is kind, brilliant at his profession and most qualified surgeon I’ve ever known. I love Dr. Noorily and feel he’s my personal surgeon and friend. You will as well when you make your appointment with Dr Noorily. He is truly the best!
About Dr. Michael Noorily, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Noorily has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorily accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorily. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorily.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.