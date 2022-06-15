Overview

Dr. Michael Noonan, MD is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Noonan works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists in Westport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Derby, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.