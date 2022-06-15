See All Dermatologists in Westport, CT
Dr. Michael Noonan, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Noonan, MD is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Noonan works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists in Westport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Derby, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    162 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 222-0198
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    160 Hawley Ln Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-0639
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-0639
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Rosacea Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Have been seeing Michael for many years with high confidence
    Anonymous A. — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Noonan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609892371
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Yale University Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Noonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noonan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noonan has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noonan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noonan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

