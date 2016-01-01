Dr. Nissensohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Nissensohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nissensohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Ocean State Urgent Care Center of North Providence LLC1637 Mineral Spring Ave Ste 115, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 353-5224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Nissensohn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nissensohn accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissensohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nissensohn speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissensohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissensohn.
