Overview

Dr. Michael Nissen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Nissen works at Kkb Medical P.c. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.