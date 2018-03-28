Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nirenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Nirenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Friendly Foot Care50 W 94th Pl, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nirenberg?
Dr. Nirenburg has been treating my foot for 2 years and he's the best. He is always nice and my feet feel great and I am finally excersicing again. I would not see anyone else for my feet.
About Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154324531
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Western Ontario
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nirenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nirenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nirenberg works at
Dr. Nirenberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ringworm and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nirenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.