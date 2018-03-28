See All Podiatric Surgeons in Crown Point, IN
Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Nirenberg works at Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ringworm and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Friendly Foot Care
    50 W 94th Pl, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 663-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Pinnacle Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ringworm
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ringworm
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154324531
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Western Ontario
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nirenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nirenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nirenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nirenberg works at Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point, IN. View the full address on Dr. Nirenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Nirenberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ringworm and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nirenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

