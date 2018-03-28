Overview

Dr. Michael Nirenberg, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nirenberg works at Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ringworm and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.