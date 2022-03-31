Overview

Dr. Michael Nimeh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Nimeh works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.