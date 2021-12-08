Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimaroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- NY
- Great Neck
- Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD
Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Nimaroff works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 472-5700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cervix
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Artificial Insemination
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Imaging
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Egg Freezing
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fertility Preservation
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopy
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Laser Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Ovulation Induction
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nimaroff?
Chose Dr Nimaroff out of 4 highly rated surgeons. Dr N is hands on professional surgeon, I instantly felt he is the right one. He did not beat around the bush was direct and reassuring. His experience is impressive. laparoscopy was done perfectly on a 14 yo teenager. Highly recommend. Happy with the dr choice and the surgery results on all levels, and thank you!
About Dr. Michael Nimaroff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1548359300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimaroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimaroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimaroff works at
Dr. Nimaroff has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Hysteroscopy and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimaroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimaroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimaroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimaroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.