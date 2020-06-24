Overview

Dr. Michael Nicoson, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Nicoson works at Hand and Wrist of Louisville, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.