Dr. Michael Nicoson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nicoson, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Hand and Wrist of Louisville, PLLC2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 570, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 409-6898
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Nicoson, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Bellarmine University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicoson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicoson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicoson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicoson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nicoson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicoson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicoson.
