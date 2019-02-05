Overview

Dr. Michael Nicholas, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Nicholas works at CARDIO SPECIALISTS in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.