Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Nicholas, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Nicholas, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Infectious Disease2150 Gettler St Ste 400, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 836-1600
- 2 24 Joliet St Ste 401, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-0893
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nicholas has wonderful calming bed-side manner, is very knowledgable, and can explain medical issues in terms that non-medical people can understand. He is truly a people doctor.
About Dr. Michael Nicholas, DO
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.